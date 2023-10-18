Algerian Footballer Youcef Atal Suspended for Alleged Antisemitic Video

Algerian defender Youcef Atal has been suspended his club, Nice, after allegedly posting an antisemitic video on social media regarding the conflict in Israel and Gaza. Atal has since deleted the Instagram post and issued an apology.

The Nice public prosecutor’s office has initiated a preliminary investigation into Atal, charging him with “defending terrorism.” As a result, the club has decided to suspend Atal indefinitely.

Nice released a statement acknowledging Atal’s apology but emphasized the severity of the publication and its content, leading to their decision for immediate disciplinary action.

The investigation the prosecutor’s office also includes potential charges of “public incitement to hatred or violence because of a particular religion.” The French Football Federation (FFF) ethics council is conducting a parallel investigation into Atal.

FFF president Philippe Diallo condemned hate speech, stating that it goes against the ethics and values upheld football.

Youcef Atal, who has made 31 appearances for Algeria, has featured in six matches for Nice in Ligue 1 this season.

In a separate incident, Netherlands winger Anwar El Ghazi has also faced suspension from training and games his club, Mainz, due to a social media post related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

