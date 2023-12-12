At what age is Social Security no longer taxed?

When Does Social Security Stop Being Taxed? The Age You’ve Been Waiting For!

For many hardworking Americans, Social Security benefits serve as a vital source of income during retirement. However, it’s important to understand that these benefits may be subject to taxation, depending on your income level. The good news is that there comes a time when you can finally bid farewell to those pesky taxes on your Social Security payments. So, at what age does Social Security stop being taxed? Let’s find out!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Social Security?

A: Social Security is a federal program that provides financial assistance to retired and disabled individuals, as well as to the surviving spouses and children of deceased workers.

Q: How are Social Security benefits taxed?

A: The taxation of Social Security benefits is based on your combined income, which includes your adjusted gross income (AGI), nontaxable interest, and half of your Social Security benefits.

Q: At what age does Social Security stop being taxed?

A: Once you reach a certain age, your Social Security benefits become tax-free. That age is 65 for individuals born before 1938, and gradually increases to 67 for those born in 1960 or later.

Q: What happens if I continue working after reaching the age when Social Security is no longer taxed?

A: If you continue working after reaching the age when Social Security benefits become tax-free, you may still be subject to income tax on your wages or other sources of income.

Q: Are there any other factors that determine whether my Social Security benefits are taxed?

A: Yes, besides age, your filing status and total income play a significant role in determining whether your Social Security benefits are taxable. It’s always a good idea to consult with a tax professional to understand your specific situation.

Reaching the age when Social Security benefits stop being taxed is undoubtedly a milestone worth celebrating. It means that you can fully enjoy the fruits of your labor without Uncle Sam taking a slice. However, it’s important to remember that other taxes may still apply, so it’s wise to stay informed and plan accordingly.