At what age did Sachin marry?

In a surprising revelation, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently shared details about his personal life during an interview. One of the most intriguing aspects that caught the attention of fans and media alike was the age at which Sachin tied the knot. Let’s delve into this fascinating story and uncover the truth behind Sachin’s marriage.

During the interview, Sachin revealed that he got married at the tender age of 22. This revelation left many in awe, as it showcased the maturity and commitment of the young cricketer. Sachin’s marriage took place on May 24, 1995, when he exchanged vows with Anjali Mehta, a pediatrician and the daughter of a prominent industrialist.

FAQ:

Q: What is the definition of “tie the knot”?

A: “Tie the knot” is an idiomatic expression that means to get married.

Q: Who is Anjali Mehta?

A: Anjali Mehta is a pediatrician and the wife of Sachin Tendulkar. She comes from a wealthy and influential family.

Sachin and Anjali’s marriage has stood the test of time, and they have been together for over two decades. The couple has been blessed with two children, a son named Arjun and a daughter named Sara. Despite Sachin’s hectic cricketing career, Anjali has always been a pillar of support, standing his side through thick and thin.

Sachin’s decision to marry at such a young age reflects his strong sense of commitment and responsibility. It is a testament to his maturity and dedication, not only towards his personal life but also towards his cricketing career. This early marriage allowed Sachin to build a stable and loving family, which undoubtedly played a significant role in his success on the cricket field.

In conclusion, Sachin Tendulkar married at the age of 22, demonstrating his maturity and commitment. His marriage to Anjali Mehta has been a strong and enduring partnership, supporting him throughout his illustrious cricketing career. Sachin’s decision to marry early has undoubtedly contributed to his overall success, both on and off the field.