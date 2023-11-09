At what age did Kylie have Stormi?

In February 2018, the world was captivated the news that Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, had given birth to her first child. The arrival of baby Stormi Webster sent shockwaves through social media, with fans and followers eagerly awaiting details about the pregnancy and birth. One question that many people had was: at what age did Kylie have Stormi?

Kylie Jenner was just 20 years old when she welcomed her daughter into the world. Born on August 10, 1997, the reality TV star turned beauty mogul became a mother at a relatively young age. Her pregnancy was kept under wraps for the most part, with Kylie choosing to keep the news private until after Stormi’s birth. This decision sparked widespread speculation and rumors, which only intensified the public’s curiosity about her age at the time.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Kardashian-Jenner clan?

A: The Kardashian-Jenner clan refers to the famous family led matriarch Kris Jenner. The clan includes Kris’ children from her previous marriage to Robert Kardashian, namely Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, as well as her daughters from her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner), Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Q: Who is Kylie Jenner?

A: Kylie Jenner is an American media personality, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She gained fame through her appearances on the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and later launched her own successful cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Q: When was Stormi Webster born?

A: Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, was born on February 1, 2018.

Q: How did Kylie Jenner announce her pregnancy?

A: Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy and the birth of Stormi through a heartfelt video posted on her social media accounts. The video documented her pregnancy journey and included footage of her family and friends reacting to the news.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner became a mother at the age of 20 when she gave birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster. Her decision to keep her pregnancy private until after the birth generated significant interest and speculation among her fans and the media. Despite her young age, Kylie has embraced motherhood and continues to balance her responsibilities as a parent with her successful career.