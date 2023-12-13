At what age did Jin go to military?

Jin Enlists in the Military: A Look at the Age and FAQs

In a recent development that has left fans both proud and emotional, Jin, one of the members of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, has officially enlisted in the military. The news has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to know at what age Jin embarked on this mandatory national duty. Let’s delve into the details and address some frequently asked questions surrounding this significant milestone in Jin’s life.

At What Age Did Jin Go to the Military?

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, enlisted in the military on May 31, 2022, at the age of 29 (Korean age). As per South Korean law, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the military for approximately 18 to 22 months. Jin’s enlistment marks a significant moment not only for him but also for BTS and their dedicated fanbase, known as the ARMY.

FAQs:

1. What is the military enlistment age in South Korea?

In South Korea, the military enlistment age ranges from 18 to 28 (Korean age). This means that all eligible men must complete their military service within this age bracket.

2. How long will Jin serve in the military?

The duration of military service in South Korea varies depending on the branch of the military and specific circumstances. On average, it ranges from 18 to 22 months. However, the exact length of Jin’s service has not been disclosed publicly.

3. Will BTS continue their activities while Jin is serving in the military?

Yes, BTS will continue their activities as a group during Jin’s absence. The remaining members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will continue to work on various projects, including music releases and performances. The bond between the members and their dedication to their craft will undoubtedly remain strong despite Jin’s temporary departure.

4. How will Jin’s absence affect BTS?

Jin’s temporary absence will undoubtedly be felt both the members of BTS and their fans. However, the group has always emphasized the importance of supporting each other’s individual endeavors. This period will provide an opportunity for the remaining members to explore their own artistic pursuits while eagerly awaiting Jin’s return.

As Jin embarks on this new chapter of his life, the ARMY stands united in their unwavering support and love for him and the rest of BTS. Although his absence will be felt, it is a necessary step in fulfilling his duty as a citizen of South Korea. We eagerly await his return and look forward to witnessing the continued success of BTS as they navigate this new phase in their remarkable journey.