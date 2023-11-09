At what age did Hailey meet Justin?

In the world of celebrity relationships, there are often questions about how and when two famous individuals first crossed paths. One such couple that has captured the attention of fans worldwide is Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. The question on many people’s minds is: at what age did Hailey meet Justin?

The Early Days:

Hailey Baldwin, now known as Hailey Bieber, first met Justin Bieber when she was just 13 years old. The encounter took place backstage at one of Justin’s concerts in 2009, where Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, introduced the young aspiring model to the pop sensation. At the time, Justin was already a rising star in the music industry, and Hailey was just beginning to make her mark in the world of fashion.

The Friendship:

Following their initial meeting, Hailey and Justin developed a close friendship. They were often seen hanging out together at various events and even attended the same church. However, their relationship remained strictly platonic during these early years.

The On-again, Off-again Romance:

Over the years, Hailey and Justin’s friendship evolved into something more. They began dating in 2015 but faced numerous ups and downs in their relationship. The couple broke up and reconciled multiple times, leaving fans wondering about the status of their romance.

The Engagement and Marriage:

In July 2018, Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas. The couple announced their engagement to the world, surprising many with the suddenness of their decision. Just two months later, in September 2018, Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony in New York City. They later celebrated their marriage with a larger ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.

FAQ:

Q: How old was Hailey when she and Justin first met?

A: Hailey Baldwin was 13 years old when she first met Justin Bieber.

Q: When did Hailey and Justin start dating?

A: Hailey and Justin began dating in 2015.

Q: When did Hailey and Justin get engaged and married?

A: Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018, and they got married in September of the same year.

Definitions:

– Aspiring model: Someone who is working towards becoming a professional model.

– Platonic: A relationship that is purely friendly and not romantic or sexual in nature.

– Reconciled: To restore friendly relations after a disagreement or separation.

– Suddenness: The quality of happening or being done quickly and unexpectedly.