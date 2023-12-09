Hershey Company Reports Data Breach, Offers Credit Monitoring to Affected Individuals

The Hershey Company, based in Pennsylvania, has reported a data breach that may have compromised the personal information of some of its customers. The breach occurred between September 3 and September 4 and impacted 2,214 individuals, according to a filing made the company with the Maine Attorney General.

The stolen data includes customers’ first and last names, health and medical information, credit card numbers with passcodes, and credentials for financial accounts, including routing numbers. While the company’s investigation has concluded that there is no evidence of information acquisition or misuse the unauthorized user, Hershey is taking precautionary measures and informing affected customers.

In a letter to the impacted individuals, the company stated, “Based on our investigation, which recently concluded, the unauthorized user may have had access to certain personal information of yours. Although we have no evidence that any information was acquired or misused the unauthorized user, we wanted to notify you of this incident out of an abundance of caution.”

To mitigate potential risks, Hershey is providing two years of credit monitoring services to the affected individuals. This offer aims to give customers increased security and peace of mind regarding the protection of their personal and financial data.

While there is currently no indication that the stolen data has been misused, it is essential for affected individuals to remain vigilant and monitor their financial statements and personal information closely. Additionally, they should consider taking proactive steps, such as updating passwords and enabling additional security measures on their financial accounts.

The Hershey Company assures its customers that it is working diligently to enhance its security protocols and prevent similar incidents in the future. With the increasing prevalence of data breaches, it is crucial for companies to prioritize the protection of customer information and promptly notify individuals in the event of a breach.