The Influence of Social Media on Art Criticism

Art criticism has been greatly impacted the rise of social media platforms, creating new opportunities for critics to engage with audiences and artists alike. One notable figure in the world of art criticism is Jerry Saltz, the Pulitzer Prize-winning senior art critic for New York magazine. Known for his candid and often unconventional style, Saltz has embraced social media as a tool to communicate with a wider audience.

During a recent conversation at T.J. Byrnes, an Irish pub in lower Manhattan, Saltz discussed the role of social media in his career and the impact it has had on the art world. Saltz’s deep affection for Jasper Johns, gardens in Berlin, and his own personal experiences, such as astral projection, were also topics of discussion.

Saltz acknowledges that his presence on social media has allowed him to reach a larger audience than traditional art criticism alone. He describes his online persona as “wild” and often shocks both his wife and himself with his behavior. However, he believes that this persona enables him to communicate with more people in a way that traditional criticism does not allow.

While social media has opened up new possibilities, Saltz admits that he initially wrote in a more academic and jargonized style early in his career. However, as he matured as a critic, he realized that this wasn’t his authentic voice and made a conscious decision to change his approach. He now aims to communicate in a more accessible manner that resonates with a broader audience.

In terms of the state of art criticism, Saltz believes that it is currently “on pause.” He states that there is hardly any criticism being offered, with a scarcity of negative reviews. He highlights the importance of criticism being at the service of the artist and expresses appreciation for his wife, Roberta Smith, who he considers the best critic alive.

Despite acknowledging that a significant portion of art shows are mediocre, Saltz encourages people to continue attending exhibitions. He believes that even within the 85% of shows that he considers to be of low quality, there is still value to be found. This sentiment emphasizes the importance of experiencing and engaging with art firsthand, regardless of its perceived quality.

Overall, Saltz’s discussion shed light on the influence of social media on art criticism and the evolving role of critics in the digital age. While there may be a shift in the way criticism is presented, the core purpose of engaging with and promoting meaningful discourse around art remains steadfast.

FAQs

1. How has social media impacted art criticism?

Social media has provided art critics with a platform to reach a wider audience and engage with artists and art enthusiasts in real-time. It allows for more immediate and accessible forms of communication and has expanded the possibilities for expression within the field of art criticism.

2. Why does Jerry Saltz consider his online persona as “wild”?

Jerry Saltz views his online persona as “wild” because it allows him to communicate with a larger audience in a more dynamic and unfiltered manner. His behavior on social media often surprises both himself and his wife, but he values the ability to engage with a diverse range of people through this medium.

3. What is the significance of attending art shows, even if some may be of low quality?

Jerry Saltz emphasizes the importance of attending art shows regardless of their perceived quality. He believes that there is always something to be gained from experiencing art firsthand and encourages people to engage with the art world, even if they may encounter shows that are not up to their expectations.