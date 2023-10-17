Canadian Government to Introduce New Legislation to Combat Online Harms

Justice Minister Arif Virani reaffirmed the federal Liberal government’s commitment to combatting online harms at a conference on confronting antisemitism. However, no specific timeline was provided for the introduction of the legislation. The government’s initial attempt at addressing online hate came in June 2021 with Bill C-36, which was not passed due to the calling of an election. Trudeau promised to introduce new legislation within 100 days of forming a government after the election, but there have been further delays after consultations.

The government’s proposed legislation aims to address online harm in several categories, including hate speech, terrorist content, incitement to violence, child sexual exploitation, and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images. Various community organizations, such as the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), have called for government protection against online hate and the need for legislation to strike a balance between freedom of expression and preventing the promotion of hatred or violence.

Justice Minister Virani acknowledged the challenge of finding this balance and stated that the legislation would be adaptable. Tech giants like Google and Twitter have expressed concerns about potential limitations on freedom of expression and the creation of a legal framework that could be used for political speech censorship.

CIJA recently released a report, co-authored with the Network Contagion Research Institute, highlighting a rise in antisemitic and anti-Israel conversations on social media platforms during the May 2021 Israel-Gaza conflict. The report emphasized the need for legislation and regulations to compel social media companies to address online hate through penalties for non-compliance and government regulation of emerging platforms and established social media providers.

Community organizations, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Chinese-Canadian National Council for Justice, have also called for online harms legislation in Canada.

Overall, the Canadian government aims to create a safe and secure digital environment while upholding freedom of expression. The introduction of new legislation to combat online harms is eagerly awaited, although no specific timeline has been provided.

