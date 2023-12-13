Charlie Munger’s Advice: Embrace Caution for Longevity and Success

Charlie Munger, the renowned business partner of Warren Buffett, attributed his success and long life to a single piece of advice: “Avoid crazy at all costs.” Munger, who passed away at the age of 99, shared this wisdom in an interview with CNBC’s Becky Quick, originally intended to be aired on his 100th birthday in January.

Munger and Buffett enjoyed a prosperous partnership for almost 45 years, resulting in significant wealth for both. Munger’s net worth was estimated at $2.3 billion, while Buffett boasts a net worth of $120 billion, making him the seventh-wealthiest person globally, according to Forbes.

When asked for the keys to a long and successful life, Munger initially claimed ignorance about the secret. However, he later revealed that his cautious nature had helped him avoid major catastrophes in his personal life and career. Munger cautioned against slipping into “crazy,” emphasizing the prevalence of irrational behavior. He advised individuals to steer clear of obvious risks.

In Munger’s opinion, “crazy” could manifest in three ways: liquor, ladies, and leverage. Buffett explained that “leverage” referred to borrowing money to invest in stocks or acquire other businesses. While the strategy could have potentially increased the value of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment holding company both Munger and Buffett were associated with, they decided to prioritize the safety of their shareholders adopting a cautious approach.

Munger also stressed the importance of avoiding personal vices that can lead to trouble. He specifically mentioned smoking and alcoholism, noting the prevalence of these issues within his own family. Munger’s philosophy centered around avoiding the standard ways of failing in life and being cautious in decision-making.

Despite his cautiousness, Munger admitted to indulging in two minor vices: peanut brittle and Diet Coke. He acknowledged that Diet Coke might shorten his lifespan slightly, but he didn’t concern himself with it. Munger’s overarching principle was to embrace caution and prudence in order to thrive.

Charlie Munger’s wisdom serves as a reminder of the importance of avoiding the pitfalls of recklessness and embracing a calculated approach to life and success.