Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Strong Body in Instagram Workout Video

Eva Longoria, 48, recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out, and it’s clear that she is #fitnessgoals. The Desperate Housewives star showed off her super strong abs, booty, and arms as she did weighted tricep pulldowns.

For Eva, exercise is a “nonnegotiable” and she makes time for hour-long sweat sessions every day. She shared that she works out for her mental health and does a combination of cardio and strength training. Her favorite cardio workout is trampoline classes, and she also works with personal trainers for her strength training sessions.

Eva is a fan of heavy weights because she believes that it brings about the most change in her body. She wears a heart rate monitor and can see her heart rate spike even from doing a heavy bicep curl. To complement her intense workouts, Eva also prioritizes low-impact fitness activities like yoga and stretching.

In terms of nutrition, Eva practices intermittent fasting, only eating between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. She focuses on consuming lots of protein and veggies throughout the day, often opting for steak, fish, or chicken with vegetables. Cooking is a therapeutic activity for Eva, and she takes pride in making her own meals for her family.

Eva enjoys an occasional cocktail as well, believing in the mantra of “everything in moderation.” She recently shared a video of herself making the popular Aperol Margarita, which she called “two of my favorite things.”

Eva Longoria serves as an inspiration to her Instagram followers with her dedication to fitness and overall wellness. Her strong body and commitment to a healthy lifestyle are truly admirable.

Source: Emily Shiffer – Women’s Health