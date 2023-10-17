Jenna Dewan Shares Glowy No-Makeup Selfie and Reveals Her Self-Care Secrets

Jenna Dewan, known for her roles in movies like “Step Up,” recently delighted fans with an adorable Instagram post. The 42-year-old actress shared a no-makeup selfie, where she looked stunning and glowing. In the photo, Jenna is snuggled up with her rescue dog, Wylie, demonstrating the love she wakes up to every day.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the cuteness overload and Jenna’s flawless skin. One fan even commented that the post made their year. But how does Jenna maintain her fresh complexion?

Jenna attributes her radiant skin to prioritizing self-care and wellness. In an interview with Women’s Health, she revealed that she feels like a better person when she takes time for herself and engages in regular workouts. She believes that self-care not only improves her well-being but also enhances her performance as an actress and a mother.

When it comes to her diet, Jenna follows a mostly vegetarian eating pattern but doesn’t believe in depriving herself of any particular foods. She enjoys indulging in her favorite cuisine, which is Mexican. She even treated her fans to a glimpse of Elote, a popular Mexican street food, in her latest Instagram post. Additionally, Jenna loves starting her day with a green juice and sometimes opts for celery juice before her morning coffee.

Jenna Dewan’s Instagram post is a reminder that taking care of oneself is essential for overall happiness and well-being. Her commitment to self-care and her radiant skin serve as inspiration for her fans and followers. So, keep doing you, Jenna!

