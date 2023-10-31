New Article: ASX Closes October on a Flat Note, Investors Eye US Fed Meeting

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) concluded the month of October with a relatively flat performance, despite starting the day on a positive note. The benchmark ASX 200 index experienced a decline of over 3.5% throughout the month, reflecting a cautious sentiment among investors. While the market opened higher in the morning session, it failed to maintain the momentum and ended the day with minimal movement.

During the opening speech at a press conference, Brad Jones, an assistant governor at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), highlighted the changing risks that the country may face in the coming decade. Jones specifically mentioned the potential dangers of sudden deposit withdrawals triggered the influence of social media. He referenced the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California to emphasize the significance of this concern.

Market participants remained cautious as they awaited the outcome of the two-day meeting held the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which began on the same day. The decision on interest rates was scheduled to be announced on Thursday in Australian Eastern Daylight Time. Erik Weisman, Chief Economist and Portfolio Manager at MFS Investment Management, expressed his view that the Fed is unlikely to raise rates this week, given the absence of a pressing need and the market’s current lack of demand for further tightening. However, Weisman emphasized that the Fed will maintain the option of future rate hikes until the labor market cools down significantly and inflationary pressures are sufficiently contained.

The ASX saw mixed performance across different sectors, with gains in the Staples and Real Estate sectors being offset losses in the Mining and Energy sectors. The decline in energy stocks was particularly notable, following a 3% drop in crude oil prices overnight. In terms of individual companies, food company Inghams Group (ASX:ING) emerged as the top performer among large-cap stocks, experiencing a 7% increase in value.

Overall, the ASX closed October with minimal movement, reflecting the cautious sentiment among investors. The market now awaits the outcome of the US Fed meeting, which may have implications for global financial markets.

FAQs

1. What were the main factors behind the flat performance of ASX in October?

The ASX experienced a decline of over 3.5% throughout October. The main factors contributing to this performance were cautious investor sentiment and the anticipation of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

2. What risks did Brad Jones from the RBA mention in his speech?

Brad Jones, an assistant governor at the Reserve Bank of Australia, highlighted the potential risks of sudden deposit withdrawals triggered social media influence. He cited the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California as an example of this concern.

3. What is the market expectation regarding interest rates following the US Fed meeting?

Erik Weisman, Chief Economist and Portfolio Manager at MFS Investment Management, stated that the market does not expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this week. The Fed is likely to keep future rate hikes as an option until the labor market cools down significantly and inflationary pressures are contained.

4. Which sectors performed well and which ones faced losses in the ASX?

The ASX saw gains in the Staples and Real Estate sectors, while the Mining and Energy sectors faced losses. Energy stocks, in particular, were affected a 3% slump in crude oil prices.

5. Which company stood out as the top performer among large-cap stocks on the ASX?

Food company Inghams Group (ASX:ING) emerged as the top performer among large-cap stocks, experiencing a 7% increase in value.