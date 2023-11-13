New ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition: A Collector’s Dream for Anime Fans

Official product pages and a YouTuber unboxing offer a close look at the highly-anticipated ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition. This motherboard is a collaboration between Asus’s popular Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand and the iconic mecha anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion. The motherboard’s design revolves around two central characters from the anime, Asuka and the EVA-02.

With a vibrant red-and-orange theme that mirrors the anime’s aesthetics, the Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 proudly features the signature Polymo Lighting that showcases both Asuka and the EVA-02. The theme design similarities between the previous Z690 Hero EVA-01 and the new Z790 EVA-02 are striking, with only minor changes apparent. However, upon closer inspection, differences become evident in the rear I/O options, which include additional USB Type-A ports. Furthermore, the Z790 EVA-02 boasts a motherboard backplate adorned with the EVA-02 theme, providing more rigidity and support.

For devout fans of both Asus ROG and the Evangelion series, the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition serves as an irresistible collector’s item. Its unique design elements and intricate details make it a coveted piece for any dedicated enthusiast. The only downside is that the motherboard’s backplate cannot be flaunted once the build is complete. However, the Asuka-themed POST screen is a delightful addition that can be enjoyed anyone who powers on the system.

One amusing side note is a rare spelling mistake in the motherboard’s Polymo lighting display area, where ‘Evangenlion’ is mistakenly written instead of ‘Evangelion.’ This oversight seems to have slipped past the attention of both the motherboard designer and the anime studio involved in the collaboration. It remains unclear whether Asus was able to catch this in time and rectify it. Nonetheless, this amusing anecdote adds a touch of lightheartedness to the overall experience.

In addition to the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02, Asus has previously collaborated with other popular anime franchises. Notably, the brand released two collectible Gundam editions using the Z490 Wi-Fi Gundam motherboard, featuring designs inspired Earth Federation’s Gundam and Zeon’s MS-06S Zaku II mobile suit. Furthermore, Asus has also partnered with the hit anime series “Demon Slayer” to create special edition TUF series motherboards.

With its consistent foray into anime collaborations, Asus continues to captivate fans with its unique and appealing products. As the demand for these distinctive offerings grows, it is likely that we will witness even more exciting collaborations from Asus in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can you provide more information about the collaboration between Asus ROG and the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime?

Asus ROG has collaborated with Gainax’s popular mecha anime, Neon Genesis Evangelion, to create the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition motherboard. The design of the motherboard revolves around the anime’s iconic characters, Asuka and the EVA-02.

2. What are the key design elements of the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition?

The motherboard features a red-and-orange theme that is reminiscent of the anime’s aesthetics. It includes the signature Polymo Lighting, which displays both Asuka and the EVA-02. Additionally, the EVA-02 theme is featured on the motherboard’s backplate.

3. Is the spelling mistake in the Polymo lighting display widespread?

Yes, the spelling mistake, where ‘Evangenlion’ is written instead of ‘Evangelion,’ appears to be present on all the production motherboards. It is uncertain whether Asus was able to rectify this before the release of the product.

4. Has Asus collaborated with other anime franchises in the past?

Yes, Asus has collaborated with various anime franchises in the past. They have released Gundam-themed motherboards, a “Demon Slayer” edition TUF series motherboard, and have partnered with MSI for Evangelion edition motherboards.

5. Can the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition be considered a collector’s item?

Certainly! The unique design elements and exclusive collaboration between Asus ROG and Neon Genesis Evangelion make the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition a sought-after collector’s item for fans of both the anime and Asus ROG products.