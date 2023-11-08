ASUS Launches New Lineup of ExpertBook Laptops: Features and Specifications

ASUS has recently announced the release of its latest lineup of ExpertBook laptops targeted towards professionals and enterprises. The new series includes the ExpertBook B9, B56 OLED, and B54 models, all equipped with the powerful 13th Generation Intel Core processors.

ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED

Starting with the ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED, this laptop offers a stunning 2.8K 90Hz OLED display with HDR color and low blue-light emissions, ensuring enhanced eye care and immersive visual experiences. The laptop is powered an Intel Core i7 vPro processor and features up to 64 GB of LPDDR5x memory, along with up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD storage. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and offers various connectivity options such as USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Thunderbolt 4.0 Type-C ports. With Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, and a 63Wh battery with fast charging capabilities, the ExpertBook B9 ensures optimal performance and productivity.

ASUS ExpertBook B56 OLED

The ASUS ExpertBook B56 OLED boasts a 16-inch OLED display with impressive specifications including a WQUXGA resolution, 400nits brightness, and a 1ms pixel response time. It is powered the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and supports up to 40 GB of RAM. With RAID 1 technology and multiple SSD options, the ExpertBook B56 provides improved data reliability and storage capacity. This laptop is MIL-STD 810H certified for enhanced durability and comes with a range of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and HDMI v2.1.

ASUS ExpertBook B54 and B54 Flip

The ASUS ExpertBook B54 and B54 Flip models offer a more affordable option in the ExpertBook series. Both laptops feature a 14-inch IPS display with anti-glare coating and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Flip model additionally supports touch and stylus input. With Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, these laptops ensure seamless connectivity. Powered Intel Core i7-1370P Chipset, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 2TB SSD storage, they deliver excellent performance. The ExpertBook B54 and B54 Flip also come with an HD + IR camera with a shutter and Windows Hello support, integrating security features for user convenience.

Overall, the new ASUS ExpertBook lineup offers a range of powerful laptops designed to cater to the needs of professionals and enterprises. With their high-performance processors, advanced displays, and robust connectivity options, these laptops are well-equipped for enhanced productivity and reliability.

FAQ

1. What are the key features of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED?

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED features a 2.8K 90Hz OLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor, up to 64 GB of LPDDR5x memory, up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD storage, Windows 11 operating system, and multiple connectivity options.

2. What are the standout specifications of the ASUS ExpertBook B56 OLED?

The ASUS ExpertBook B56 OLED offers a 16-inch OLED display with a WQUXGA resolution, 400nits brightness, and 1ms pixel response time. It is powered the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, supports up to 40 GB of RAM, and provides multiple storage options.

3. What are the notable features of the ASUS ExpertBook B54 and B54 Flip models?

The ASUS ExpertBook B54 and B54 Flip models feature a 14-inch IPS display, Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. They are powered Intel Core i7-1370P Chipset, offer up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage, and come with an HD + IR camera with a shutter and Windows Hello support.

4. Are these laptops suitable for professionals and enterprises?

Yes, the ASUS ExpertBook lineup is specifically designed for professionals and enterprises, offering powerful processors, versatile displays, and robust connectivity options to enhance productivity and reliability.