Introducing the Next Generation of Asus ExpertBook Laptops

Asus is once again revolutionizing the modern workplace with its latest release of the popular ExpertBook lineup. These new laptops offer a high level of enterprise security while delivering enhanced features and specifications. If you’re looking for a reliable and powerful laptop for your professional needs, the Asus ExpertBook series is worth considering.

A Standout: The Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED

One notable addition to the lineup is the Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403). This ultra-portable laptop weighs merely 990 grams and is crafted with a magnesium-lithium alloy, ensuring exceptional build quality. Equipped with either an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1335U processor or the top-end vPro i7-1365U variant, the ExpertBook B9 offers outstanding performance while remaining power-efficient.

Designed for all-day productivity, the ExpertBook B9 OLED boasts a 63Wh all-day battery that supports 65W fast charging. Its display is a stunning 16:10 OLED 90Hz panel with 2.8K resolution and Pantone validation, making it perfect for content creation. Additionally, the laptop features WiFi 6E, a 1080p webcam, Type-C charging, and up to 16GB LPDDR5X 5200MHz RAM. For those seeking even more power, Asus offers an option up to 64GB Dual Channel RAM.

Enhancing the ExpertBook Lineup: B5 Series

In addition to the ExpertBook B9 OLED, Asus is introducing three new additions to the ExpertBook B5 series. The ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5402F) comes with touch-screen support and a 1080p IPS display with 400 nits of brightness. Its 360-degree hinge design allows for increased versatility, and it even includes a Garaged stylus for enhanced productivity. Alternatively, the non-Flip variant (B5402C) provides similar features without the 360-degree hinge.

The ExpertBook B5 OLED (B5602CVA) sets itself apart with a 4K OLED display, 400 nits of brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Although it’s slightly larger with a 16-inch-sized display and weighs 1.4kg, it remains portable and delivers exceptional performance.

Pricing and Availability

The starting price for the ExpertBook B5 (B5402CVA) featuring the 13th Gen Intel CPUs is Rs 157,490. If you’re in need of the higher-end ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA), the starting variant is priced at Rs 217,990.

These new Asus ExpertBook laptops will be available starting 7th November 2023. Availability may vary depending on the variant, with some models being exclusively available through leading commercial PC partners.

FAQ

1. Are the new ExpertBook laptops worth the price?

– The new ExpertBook series offers advanced features, enhanced performance, and enterprise-level security. If you value reliability and productivity in your professional endeavors, the ExpertBook laptops are definitely worth considering.

2. What makes the ExpertBook B9 OLED stand out?

– The ExpertBook B9 OLED is an ultra-portable laptop weighing only 990 grams. It features a 16:10 OLED 90Hz panel with 2.8K resolution, Pantone validation, and a 63Wh all-day battery. With its powerful Intel processors and sleek design, it’s a standout choice for professionals on the go.

3. What are the key features of the ExpertBook B5 series?

– The ExpertBook B5 series includes the B5 Flip with touch-screen support and a Garaged stylus, the non-Flip variant without the 360-degree hinge, and the B5 OLED with a 4K OLED display. These laptops offer Intel P-Series processors for faster performance and a range of features tailored for productivity.

