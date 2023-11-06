The Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED: A Lightweight Business Laptop That Falls Short

The Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED is a business laptop that aims to deliver premium performance and design at a steep price. However, while it has some impressive features, it falls short in key areas.

One of the standout features of the ExpertBook B9 OLED is its lightweight design. Weighing in at just 2.2 pounds and measuring 12.2 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, it is one of the lightest laptops in its category. The dark blue chassis adds a touch of sophistication, although the ExpertBook logo looks a bit cheap.

The 14-inch OLED display is another highlight, with a high resolution of 2880 x 1800 and a 16:10 aspect ratio. However, it doesn’t quite reach the premium levels expected. It covers 81.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is decent but falls short of the average for premium laptops. The brightness of 399 nits is also below average, particularly considering the glossy panel.

The keyboard of the ExpertBook B9 OLED offers punchy feedback and a pleasant typing experience. It allowed me to type at a faster rate than my usual average. However, the touchpad does leave something to be desired, with some resistance when sliding a finger along the pad.

In terms of ports, the ExpertBook B9 OLED provides a decent selection, including Thunderbolt 4 ports and a micro HDMI port. It also features enterprise-grade security with a TPM 2.0 security chip and multiple login options, such as a fingerprint reader and an IR webcam.

Overall, while the Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED has its strengths, such as its lightweight design and high-res OLED display, it falls short in areas like color accuracy and brightness. Considering its steep price tag, it may not be the best option for those who prioritize performance and value.

