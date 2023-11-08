ASUS Launches New Business-Centric Laptops with Impressive Features

Computer brand ASUS is expanding its Expertbook line of laptops with the addition of two new models – the ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED and the B6 Flip. These laptops are specifically designed for business professionals, boasting impressive specifications and features.

The ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED features a 14-inch 3K OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a 100% DCI-P3 color range. Powered an Intel Core i7-1355U processor with Iris Xe graphics, it offers seamless performance for business tasks. With 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 storage, users can store and access files quickly. The laptop also supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for fast and reliable wireless connectivity. With a weight of only 990g and a 63 Wh battery, it is a lightweight and portable option for professionals on the go.

The larger model, the ASUS Expertbook B6 Flip, features a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered an Intel Core i7-12850HX processor and an Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU, making it suitable for demanding workloads and graphics-intensive tasks. The laptop comes with options for up to 128GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, thanks to its four memory slots and two storage slots. With a 90 Wh battery, it offers extended battery life for uninterrupted productivity. However, it weighs 2.7kg, making it less portable than its counterpart.

Both the ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED and B6 Flip are available in one starting configuration and come with a range of impressive features. The Expertbook B9 OLED is priced at RM8,999, while the B6 Flip is priced at RM11,999. These laptops provide business professionals with powerful computing capabilities and advanced features to enhance productivity and efficiency.

FAQ

Q: What are the key features of the ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED and B6 Flip?

A: The ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED features a 14-inch 3K OLED screen, Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 storage. The B6 Flip has a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display, Intel Core i7-12850HX processor, up to 128GB of RAM, and up to 4TB of storage.

Q: What is the price of the ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED and B6 Flip?

A: The Expertbook B9 OLED is priced at RM8,999, while the B6 Flip is priced at RM11,999.

Q: Are these laptops suitable for business professionals?

A: Yes, these laptops are specifically designed for business professionals, offering powerful performance, advanced features, and portability.