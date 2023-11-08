New ASUS Expertbook Laptops Offer Exciting Features for Business Users

ASUS, a leading computer brand, has recently unveiled two new additions to its business-focused Expertbook line of laptops. The ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED and B6 Flip bring innovative features and powerful specifications, catering to the needs of modern professionals.

The ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED boasts a 14-inch 3K OLED screen with a high refresh rate of up to 90Hz. This display offers vibrant visuals and excellent color accuracy, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color range. Under the hood, the laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, coupled with Iris Xe graphics. It comes with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 storage. Additionally, it offers advanced wireless connectivity options such as WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Despite its powerful specs, the Expertbook B9 OLED remains lightweight at only 990g, making it highly portable for professionals on the go.

On the other hand, the ASUS Expertbook B6 Flip is the larger of the two models with a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display. Similar to its counterpart, it also delivers a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for stunning visuals. Powered an Intel Core i7-12850HX processor and an Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU, this laptop is capable of handling demanding tasks and graphic-intensive applications. With expandable memory and storage options, users can easily upgrade the laptop according to their needs. The B6 Flip features a larger 90 Wh battery, providing extended battery life, although it weighs slightly more at 2.7kg.

Both the ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED and B6 Flip are available in one starting configuration. The B9 OLED is priced at RM8,999, while the B6 Flip comes with a price tag of RM11,999. These laptops offer a great combination of performance, portability, and cutting-edge features, making them ideal choices for business users who require top-notch technology to enhance their productivity.

