ASUS Unveils Next-Gen ExpertBook Laptops for Enhanced Productivity

Asus, a leading technology company, has introduced its latest line-up of enterprise-focused laptops, the ExpertBook series. The new models, including the ExpertBook B9 OLED, B56 OLED, and B54, are powered the 13th Gen Intel Core processors. Designed to optimize productivity and deliver a seamless user experience, these laptops are set to revolutionize the way professionals work.

The Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED is a game-changer in terms of design and performance. With a magnesium-lithium alloy body, this laptop is not only sleek but also incredibly durable. It is equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core vPro processor, ensuring maximum power and efficiency. The dual-fan cooling system and up to 64 GB Dual Channel RAM further enhance its performance capabilities. Additionally, the laptop boasts an Iris Xe Graphics Active, a 16:10 OLED display, and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation, providing users with a top-of-the-line multimedia experience.

Another standout model is the ExpertBook B5602CVA, featuring a stunning 16:10 4K OLED display with HDR support. Powered the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 P-series vPro processors and optional Intel Arc A350M discrete GPU, this laptop delivers unparalleled processing power. It also supports up to 40 GB of fast upgradable Dual Channel DDR5 RAM and incorporates Iris Xe Active for superior graphics performance.

The ExpertBook B5402C and B5402F models are equally impressive additions to the ExpertBook series. The B5402C features a clamshell chassis, while the B5402F boasts a flip touchscreen with a garaged stylus. Both laptops are equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro P-series processors, Iris Xe graphics, and up to 40 GB fast DDR5 upgradable RAM. They also offer Wi-Fi 6E support, dual 2 TB SSD capability with RAID 0/1 support, and various connectivity options.

“With enterprise-grade security and long-lasting battery life, these laptops are designed to meet the needs of modern users,” said Dinesh Sharma, Vice President of Commercial PC, System Business Group at ASUS India. “We’re excited to bring this innovative technology to empower business leaders and their organizations, enabling them to operate at their full potential and achieve their vision.”

The new ExpertBook line-up is priced competitively, with the B9403CVA at ₹2,17,990, the B5602CVA at ₹1,88,990, and the B5402CVA and B5402FVA at ₹1,57,490 and ₹1,70,490, respectively. These laptops will be available exclusively through Asus Enterprise Channel Partners.

FAQ:

Q: What are the key features of the ExpertBook B9 OLED?

A: The ExpertBook B9 OLED comes with a magnesium-lithium alloy body, up to the 13th Gen Intel Core vPro processor, dual-fan cooling, and up to 64 GB Dual Channel RAM. It also features an Iris Xe Graphics Active, a 16:10 OLED display, and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation.

Q: What is the pricing of the new ExpertBook laptops?

A: The ExpertBook B9403CVA is priced at ₹2,17,990, the B5602CVA at ₹1,88,990, and the B5402CVA and B5402FVA at ₹1,57,490 and ₹1,70,490, respectively.

Q: Where can I purchase these laptops?

A: The new ExpertBook line-up will be available exclusively through Asus Enterprise Channel Partners.

