Astrotalk CEO Puneet Gupta has recently made an astounding announcement that has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts and astrology enthusiasts alike. In a bid to show his support for Team India in the highly anticipated World Cup final against Australia, Gupta has promised a whopping ₹100 crore reward to the users of the Astrotalk app if India emerges victorious in the final clash.

Gupta took to social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Instagram to share his excitement and make the grand announcement. However, instead of providing quotes from these posts, it is worth paraphrasing and presenting the essence of the message Gupta conveyed. In his posts, Gupta reminisced about the joy of witnessing India’s previous World Cup victory in 2011 and expressed his desire to share that exhilaration with the Astrotalk users who have become like friends to him.

While some individuals took the announcement with a pinch of skepticism, considering Astrotalk’s expertise lies in astrology rather than cricket prediction, others praised Gupta’s marketing strategy and the generous reward. The announcement spurred a wave of comments, reflecting the varied sentiments of netizens.

FAQ:

Q: How much will each user receive if India wins the World Cup final?

A: Astrotalk CEO Puneet Gupta stated that the reward of ₹100 crore will be divided equally among the Astrotalk app users.

Q: How will the reward be distributed to the users?

A: The prize amount will be deposited into the app wallets of the users.

Q: Is Astrotalk known for accurate cricket predictions?

A: Astrotalk is primarily an astrological app and its expertise lies in providing astrological services rather than cricket predictions.