Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Game 6 Preview and Prediction

The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers are set to face off in Game 6 of the MLB 2023 American League Championship Series. The game will take place on Sunday, October 22, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros currently hold a 3-2 lead in the series and will advance to the World Series with a win.

The Astros will send left-hander Framber Valdez to the mound, while the Rangers will start right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV and broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1.

Houston has been strong at home this season with a 39-42 record and has an overall record of 90-72. The team boasts the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .437. On the other hand, the Rangers have a 90-72 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games. They have excelled when hitting at least two home runs, with a 50-24 record in those games.

This will be the 19th meeting between the Astros and the Rangers this season, with the Astros currently leading the season series 12-6. Both teams have had standout performers throughout the season. Yordan Alvarez has been a key player for the Astros with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, and 97 RBI. For the Rangers, Adolis Garcia has been impressive with 29 doubles, 39 home runs, and 107 RBI.

In their past 10 games, the Astros have a 7-3 record with a .250 batting average and a 3.20 ERA. The Rangers also have a 7-3 record, with a .251 batting average and a 3.80 ERA. Both teams have outscored their opponents during this stretch.

In terms of injuries, the Astros are missing Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia due to elbow injuries. The Rangers have several players on the injured list, including Ian Kennedy, Brad Miller, Jacob deGrom, Jake Odorizzi, and Brett Martin.

In conclusion, Game 6 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers is shaping up to be an exciting matchup. With the Astros holding a 3-2 lead, a win would send them to the World Series. Both teams have had success in recent games, and key players will be looking to make an impact. Baseball fans won’t want to miss this game.

