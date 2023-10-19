Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Game 4 of the ALCS

The Texas Rangers will be hosting the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the MLB 2023 American League Championship Series on Thursday, October 19th. The game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will be live streamed on fuboTV. Right-hander Jose Urquidy will be starting on the mound for the Astros, while left-hander Andrew Heaney will be starting for the Rangers. Texas currently leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:03 p.m. Central (8:03 p.m. Eastern) and will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1. If you prefer to watch online, you can stream it live on fuboTV, which also offers a free trial for new users.

The Texas Rangers have had a successful season so far, with an overall record of 90-72 and a strong home game record of 50-31. They have been particularly successful when recording eight or more hits, with a record of 81-35 in such games. On the other hand, the Houston Astros have a record of 90-72 overall, with a road game record of 51-30. They have excelled in games where they scored five or more runs, boasting a record of 73-16 in such instances.

This will be the 17th meeting between the two teams this season, with the Astros currently holding a 10-6 advantage in the season series. As the game approaches, both teams will be relying heavily on their top performers. Adolis Garcia ranks third on the Rangers with 68 extra base hits, including 29 doubles and 39 home runs. Josh Jung has also been performing well, with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, and seven RBI in his last 10 games. Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 56 extra base hits, including 24 doubles, a triple, and 31 home runs. Jose Abreu has been instrumental for the Astros too, with three doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBI in his last 10 games.

In terms of recent performance, the Rangers have a record of 8-2 in their last 10 games, while the Astros have a slightly lower record of 7-3. Both teams have similar batting averages (.241) and ERAs (2.53 for the Rangers and 2.50 for the Astros) in their past 10 games.

It is worth noting that there are a few injuries on both teams. The Rangers have Ian Kennedy, Brad Miller, Jacob deGrom, Jake Odorizzi, and Brett Martin on the 60-day IL, while the Astros have Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia on the 60-day IL.

Sources:

– The Associated Press