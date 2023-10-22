The Houston Astros Take on the Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 6

The Houston Astros are gearing up for a thrilling ALCS Game 6 matchup against the Texas Rangers tonight. With a victory in this game, the Astros will secure their spot in the World Series. Currently leading 3-2 in the series, the Astros are ready to give it their all.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:03 p.m. inside the Minute Maid Park. This crucial matchup will take place under a closed rooftop, adding to the intensity of the atmosphere.

Before the game begins, fans can get into the game day spirit at the street festival starting at 4 p.m. The festival will offer live music, food trucks, yard games, and one-of-a-kind photo opportunities. It’s a perfect way to build excitement leading up to the first pitch.

If you prefer to enjoy the game from the comfort of your own home, you can stream it on FS1. Whether you’re using your laptop, TV, or cellphone, FS1 has got you covered.

The game will also air on TV via FS1 and FS1-INT. If you’re looking to stream the game for free, several options are available. Fans with a cable subscription can use login credentials from their TV provider to watch via FoxSportsLive or the FoxSportsGo App. Additionally, fans without cable can take advantage of free trials offered streaming services like fuboTV, Sling, and DirecTV.

Don’t miss out on this ALCS Game 6 showdown between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers. Tune in to cheer on your favorite team and witness history being made.

