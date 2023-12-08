Astronomers Detect Unprecedented Disk of Dust and Gas Around Star in Another Galaxy

Summary: In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have identified a unique disk of dust and gas swirling around a star located in a distant galaxy. This is the first time such a feature has been observed outside of our own Milky Way galaxy. The star in question is situated in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy roughly 179,000 light-years away from us. The presence of this rotating disk provides direct evidence of star and planet formation processes in other galaxies, shedding light on the universality of these phenomena. The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), a powerful radio telescope, was used to detect the remarkable disk through observations of light wavelength shifts. What sets this particular extragalactic disk apart is its visibility in optical wavelengths, which can be attributed to the minimal dust content in the environment of the Large Magellanic Cloud.

The discovery was made a team of astronomers led Anna McLeod from Durham University in the UK. McLeod expressed her astonishment upon recognizing the rotating structure in the ALMA data, revealing the first-ever extragalactic accretion disk. These disks are essential for the formation of stars and planets, and this groundbreaking finding provides key insights into star formation processes outside of our own galaxy. In the Milky Way, stars are born from dense clumps in interstellar clouds of molecular gas and dust. As clumps increase in density through gravity’s pull, they collapse and spin, attracting material from their surrounding cloud. This material eventually forms a disk around the equator of the protostar, leading to controlled and steady growth, akin to water flowing down a drain.

Once star formation completes, remnants of the disk coalesce to create elements of a planetary system, such as planets, asteroids, meteors, and dust. The flat plane of the Solar System’s planets is a consequence of this disk formation. The researchers used the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument on the Very Large Telescope and ALMA to examine the dusty core of star formation in the system known as HH 1177. By observing signs of rotation in the ALMA data, characteristic wavelength shifts of light confirmed the existence of the disk. Significantly, this disk is visible in optical wavelengths, indicating less dust in the environment of the Large Magellanic Cloud compared to the Milky Way. This discovery contributes to our understanding of the diverse environments in which stars form and the impact of these environments on star formation overall.

McLeod highlights the importance of this discovery in the context of technological advancements in astronomical facilities, which provide exciting opportunities to study stars forming in distant galaxies. The findings have been published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.