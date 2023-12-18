Rare Atmospheric Event Captured Astronaut Andreas Mogensen

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen has successfully captured an astonishing image of a rare atmospheric event known as a red sprite. This elusive phenomenon, also referred to as a “sprite,” “red sprite,” or “red jellyfish sprite,” is a type of electrical discharge that occurs high above the Earth’s surface.

As part of the innovative Thor-Davis experiment, Danish astronaut Mogensen ventures to the International Space Station’s (ISS) Cupola observatory module every Saturday with the goal of photographing storms from a unique perspective. The experiment seeks to study intense thunderstorms and various weather phenomena observed at high altitudes.

The extraordinary image released the experiment displays a Transient Luminous Event (TLE) occurring between 40 and 80 kilometers (25-50 miles) above the Earth’s surface. These TLEs, or sprites, have been reported pilots for many years but were only officially recorded for the first time in July 1989. Due to their rarity, they are seldom observed from the surface, which may be a relief considering the unsettling illusion they create of an alien invasion.

Similar to regular lightning strikes, red sprites occur when there is an accumulation of electrical charge within clouds. However, in the case of red sprites, the discharge takes place into the Earth’s mesosphere, located up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) above the Earth’s surface. The peculiar red color of these sprites emerges from the interaction between the electrical charge and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Mogensen skillfully captured the red sprite using an “event camera” provided the ESA. These cameras function more like human eyes than regular cameras, detecting changes in contrast rather than capturing images directly. This unique technology allows them to produce a staggering 100,000 images per second while consuming minimal power. One of the primary goals of the Thor-Davis experiment is to gain a deeper understanding of how lightning in the upper atmosphere influences the concentration of greenhouse gases.

Lead scientist Olivier Chanrion expressed his excitement about the stunning images taken Mogensen, emphasizing the significance of the Davis camera in capturing the rapid processes during lightning occurrences. The ongoing research promises to contribute valuable insights into these remarkable natural phenomena and their impact on our planet.