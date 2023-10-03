Astoria Residents Mobilize Online for Safer Streets

In the neighborhood of Astoria, local residents have taken to online platforms to organize and advocate for safer streets. These grassroots efforts havepassed traditional transportation advocacy groups, instead utilizing online platforms such as Reddit and Facebook groups to rally support for safer street designs and increased pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The movement gained momentum following the tragic death of a 7-year-old girl in a car crash earlier this year. Astoria residents mobilized their elected officials and turned out in large numbers to public meetings that are typically dominated car-friendly residents. These efforts have been successful in shedding light on the urgent need for safer streets and have led to increased support for street redesigns.

One of the key drivers behind this online activism is Alex Duncan, an Astoria resident and founder of the popular Reddit forum called r/MicromobilityNYC. Duncan has emphasized the importance of involving everyday people in these efforts, stating that “we need to involve normal people for whom this isn’t the main point of their lives.”

The influence of the MicromobilityNYC subreddit is evident in the recent Department of Transportation feedback session about a redesign of 31st Avenue. Attendees displayed their online usernames on their name tags, demonstrating the impact of online organizing in mobilizing support for safer streets.

These online efforts have reached a wide range of residents, with the MicromobilityNYC subreddit boasting nearly 13,000 members and the dedicated Astoria subreddit having over 60,000 members. These forums have become vital platforms for sharing information and organizing in-person gatherings to strategize about safer streets.

The movement has galvanized various groups, including parents concerned about the safety of their children, open streets volunteers, and cyclists who are passionate about making cycling safer in Astoria. By breaking through typical advocacy circles, these online platforms have brought together diverse voices and fueled a sense of collective anger and frustration towards traffic violence in the neighborhood.

While progress has been made with the installation of protected bike lanes on Crescent Street, these efforts represent only a small portion of the overall streetscape in Astoria. This has spurred residents to push for additional safe biking infrastructure and street redesigns that prioritize pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Overall, the online activism in Astoria has proven to be instrumental in raising awareness, mobilizing support, and advocating for safer streets. By harnessing the power of online platforms, residents have been able to amplify their voices and effect change in their community, setting a model for how similar movements can be successful in other neighborhoods throughout the city.

– Micromobility: A term used to describe small, lightweight personal transportation options such as electric scooters and bicycles.

– Reddit: An online platform where users can participate in discussions and share content on various topics.

– Department of Transportation (DOT): Government agency responsible for overseeing transportation infrastructure and policies in the city.

– Powered People Astoria: A dedicated subreddit for residents of Astoria, Queens.

– Transportation Alternatives: A non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for safe, equitable, and sustainable transportation options.