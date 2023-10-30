Fear Surrounds Deleted Messages in UK Covid Inquiry

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was clear from the start that an inquiry into critical decision-making processes would be inevitable for politicians in the UK. The lingering questions revolved around the nature of the inquiry and its start date. Early on, a debate raged over the deployment of a lockdown versus a herd immunity strategy. Simultaneously, the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the high number of deaths in care homes exposed the issue of discharging elderly patients carrying the virus.

Senior government officials were well aware that an inquiry would occur, leading to every interaction between ministers and officials becoming fair game. Consequently, the revelation that a significant number of WhatsApp messages may have been deleted raises concerns. Even seemingly inconsequential exchanges can hold new meaning when placed in the context of other messages or documents.

Any inquiry aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the challenges facing decision-makers. The deletion of potentially thousands of messages creates an incomplete narrative. WhatsApp conversations are often direct and to the point, making them potentially candid and honest. The Scottish Government must clarify whether messages were deleted and the extent of this deletion. By failing to address these concerns promptly, the First Minister allows room for speculation and assumptions of a cover-up.

Though it is believed that Scottish ministers acted in good faith and relied on expert advice, the deletion of messages on a large scale undermines the principles of openness and accountability. Deleting messages prevents individuals from being held responsible for their expunged views and shortchanges the public, parliament, and the inquiry itself. Given the long tenure of these politicians, it seems inconceivable that they were unaware of the relevance of their communications to an impending inquiry.

The inscription on the Scottish Parliamentary mace reads “Wisdom, Justice, Compassion, and Integrity.” It is crucial for current and former ministers to remember these values and consider the impact of deleted messages. Such acts undermine the very principles they should uphold and erode public trust at a time when transparency and accountability are of utmost importance.