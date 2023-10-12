WSL Star Aisha Lehmann Reveals Drake Slid into Her DMs

Aisha Lehmann, the popular women’s footballer and the most-followed female footballer on Instagram, recently revealed that Canadian music star Drake reached out to her through private messages on Instagram. During an interview on Shirin David’s Youtube channel, Lehmann shared the news of Drake’s request for a jersey. While some might argue that Drake’s interest in football shirts is safer than his notorious sports betting habits, Lehmann’s encounter with the rapper highlights the attention she receives on social media platforms.

With over 15.5 million followers on Instagram, Lehmann frequently shares glamorous photos as well as football-related content. Her uploads garner hundreds of thousands of responses, showcasing her influence and popularity. However, Lehmann has also expressed frustration with being considered a celebrity rather than a professional footballer. She emphasized that some people only see her Instagram presence and fail to recognize her dedication to the sport.

Lehmann’s revelation about Drake’s message adds to her growing social media fame and highlights the interest prominent figures from various industries have in her. While she continues to navigate her football career with Aston Villa in the WSL, Lehmann’s Instagram following allows her to connect with a wide audience and showcase her talent both on and off the field.

