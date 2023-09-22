Alisha Lehmann: Aston Villa Star’s Social Media Earnings Revealed

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann is not only making waves on the football pitch, but she is also raking in a fortune through social media. According to a report the Daily Star, Lehmann earns around £245,000 every time she posts a new photo on Instagram.

The analysis of Lehmann’s Instagram posts was conducted tech analytics firm Gracenote Nielsen. They evaluated the value of each of her posts based on factors such as the number of followers, growth rate, engagement rate, and reach. With approximately 25 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Lehmann’s social media presence is undeniably lucrative.

In addition to her Instagram earnings, Lehmann has released her 2024 calendar, which is priced between £51.20 and £67.39. A limited edition of the calendar, signed Lehmann herself, is available for £152. Last year, Lehmann’s calendar sold out quickly, proving her popularity beyond the football field.

Besides social media and calendar sales, Lehmann earns a portion of her wealth through Fantime, a platform similar to OnlyFans. However, it should be clarified that she does not post any explicit content on the platform.

Lehmann’s success as an influencer extends beyond her personal brand. She has also secured brand ambassadorships with energy drink Prime, created KSI and Logan Paul, as well as sponsorship deals with Coca-Cola Switzerland and luxury jeweller MJ Jones.

Despite her flourishing social media presence and financial success, Lehmann remains focused on her football career. In an interview with Swiss media, she emphasized that football is her top priority. Lehmann trains daily and plays matches every weekend, highlighting the dedication she gives to her sport.

