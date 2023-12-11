In a surprising turn of events, Aston Villa has emerged as a serious contender for the Premier League title this season. With their recent victory against Arsenal, Villa now sits in third place in the table, just one point behind the Gunners. This unexpected success has sent shockwaves through the football world, as many had not predicted such a strong showing from Dean Smith’s side.

Villa’s triumph over Arsenal comes on the back of an impressive 1-0 win against Manchester City, showcasing their ability to challenge and defeat top teams in the league. The decisive goal in the match against Arsenal came early on, with John McGinn finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. This marks Villa’s 15th consecutive home win in the Premier League, a record they were eager to share with popstar Dua Lipa.

While Lipa’s tweet, which included what appeared to be her phone number, was later revealed to be a marketing ploy, Villa humorously sent a text to the number, highlighting their impressive home record. Although they did not receive a response from the singer, the tweet garnered attention from football fans around the world.

Interestingly, Dua Lipa herself has shown support for Arsenal in the past, having been spotted wearing the team’s colors at a match earlier this year. However, it is Villa who are currently stealing the spotlight with their remarkable run of form at home. Since April 2023, they have been unbeatable on their home turf, demonstrating their strength and determination.

With their next Premier League fixture against Brentford, Villa will have another opportunity to continue their winning streak and further solidify their position in the top four. While their unexpected success may have surprised many, there is no denying that Aston Villa is a force to be reckoned with this season.