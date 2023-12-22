Rare Eclipse to Showcase Spectacular Vanishing Act of Giant Star Betelgeuse

In a rare astronomical event, the massive red supergiant star Betelgeuse will momentarily disappear as an asteroid passes in front of it, creating a unique eclipse. This fleeting spectacle, set to occur late Monday into early Tuesday, will be visible along a narrow path stretching from central Asia to parts of Mexico.

Betelgeuse, located in the constellation Orion, is one of the largest and brightest stars in the night sky. The oblong asteroid, named Leona, resides in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. During the eclipse, which is expected to last only 15 seconds, astronomers hope to gather valuable insights into both Betelgeuse and Leona.

Previous observations of Leona eclipsing a dimmer star in September allowed a Spanish-led team to estimate the asteroid’s size to be approximately 34 miles wide and 50 miles long. Uncertainties persist regarding the accuracy of these predictions, as well as the size of Betelgeuse and its expansive atmosphere. It remains unclear whether the asteroid will completely obscure the star, resulting in a total eclipse, or if it will create a captivating “ring of fire” eclipse with a blazing border around the star. The duration of the star’s disappearance, if it is a total eclipse, is also uncertain and could last up to 10 seconds.

Astronomer Gianluca Masa, the founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, expressed his excitement over the event, stating, “Which scenario we will see is uncertain, making the event even more intriguing.”

Betelgeuse, located approximately 700 light-years away, can be observed with the naked eye. However, binoculars and small telescopes will enhance the view. Despite being thousands of times brighter than our sun and 700 times larger, Betelgeuse is considerably younger, at just 10 million years old. Scientists anticipate that it will go supernova in a violent explosion within the next 100,000 years.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the vanishing act of one of the most striking stars in the night sky, as the giant Betelgeuse performs its celestial dance with the asteroid Leona.