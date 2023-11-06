New WhatsApp Beta Feature: Email Association for Account Connectivity

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, is constantly testing new features to enhance user experience. According to a report WABetaInfo, a specialized website that tracks WhatsApp updates, a new option is currently being tested on the beta version of the iPhone application. This feature allows users to associate their email address with their WhatsApp account. But what is the purpose of this new functionality?

A Backup Plan for WhatsApp Account Connectivity

The idea behind this feature is to provide an additional solution for users to connect to their WhatsApp account. It seems to be primarily designed as a backup plan in case users encounter issues receiving the six-digit SMS verification code required for login. Users enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program via TestFlight, using version 23.23.1.77 of the messaging app, have reported seeing a new menu in the settings called “Email Address.” A brief explanation in the screenshot reads, “An email helps you access your account. It is not visible to others.”

Please note that a phone number is still mandatory to create a WhatsApp account. The associated email address simply provides an alternate method of connectivity.

Optional Feature

It is important to mention that the tested feature remains optional, according to WABetaInfo. Users can choose whether or not to provide their email address in WhatsApp. These types of small enhancements have been increasingly seen in the Meta-owned application’s beta versions.

Recently, improvements were made to video calls, making them more seamless, and video playback was made more practical.

FAQ:

What is the purpose of associating an email address with a WhatsApp account?

The purpose is to offer an additional method of connectivity, serving as a backup plan in case users have trouble receiving the SMS verification code required for login.

Is providing an email address mandatory to create a WhatsApp account?

No, it is not. The email association feature is optional.

Will the associated email address be visible to others?

No, the email address is not visible to others. It is solely for account connectivity purposes.

Are there any other recent updates or improvements to WhatsApp?

Yes, WhatsApp has been actively testing various enhancements, such as improvements to video calls and the overall video playback experience.

