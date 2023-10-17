LuzIA Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding to Expand Virtual Assistant

LuzIA, the virtual assistant used over 16 million people, has recently raised $10 million in a series A funding round. The capital comes from a range of investors, including Globo Ventures, Khosla Ventures, A* Capital, Kevin Hartz’s investment firm, Abstract Ventures, FJ Labs, and individual investors such as former basketball player Pau Gasol.

LuzIA utilizes ChatGPT on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. Since its launch this year, the virtual assistant has already raised $3 million from Technisys, Sean Investments LTD, and Grupo Proeduca.

The creator of LuzIA, Alvaro Higes, has experience in the American and European innovation markets, as well as teaching artificial intelligence to students. It was in 2021 that he first encountered ChatGPT and became obsessed with its capabilities. This led him to develop LuzIA, with the goal of making the tool accessible to as many people as possible.

LuzIA’s integration with WhatsApp eliminates the barrier of having to use a separate app or log in with a code, making interaction easier for users. The virtual assistant has been used for various purposes, including companionship, searching for topics, and transcribing audio messages. One of its most popular features is converting WhatsApp voice messages into text.

Since its launch in April, LuzIA quickly gained popularity, reaching one million users within 60 days. It proved to be faster than the initial growth of Instagram. However, LuzIA initially faced challenges in the Brazilian market, as it did not have a Portuguese version or localized features.

To address this, LuzIA launched a local version in July, allowing it to reach one million users in Brazil within five days. The rapid global adoption of the virtual assistant has facilitated its fundraising efforts, including the recent series A funding round.

As for future developments, LuzIA aims to expand its capabilities beyond text and voice interactions, including the ability to generate images. In Spain, the virtual assistant plans to test the feature of not only recommending the best restaurants in a region but also making reservations, requiring integration with other apps and technologies.

Monetization options are also being explored, with the potential for a subscription model after a certain amount of free usage. The funds from the series A round will be used to establish LuzIA as a global virtual assistant and to further test these monetization pathways.

Overall, the success of LuzIA highlights the growing demand for virtual assistants powered artificial intelligence, and the company’s continuous innovation to meet user needs.

Sources:

– Source article (URL removed)

– Definitions: Series A funding is the second round of financing for a startup, usually led venture capital firms, to support the company’s growth and expansion. ChatGPT is an AI language model developed OpenAI that can generate human-like text based on given prompts.