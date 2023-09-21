Assist Wireless and FreeCast Partner to Provide Streaming Service to Lifeline and ACP Customers

Assist Wireless, an Oklahoma-based Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provider, has announced a new partnership with FreeCast to offer their streaming service to qualifying customers. FreeCast, formerly known as SelectTV, is an aggregated streaming service that offers a vast library of TV episodes, movies, and free streaming channels.

The partnership aims to provide affordable broadband and telecommunications services to customers, allowing them to access a wide variety of content without additional costs. FreeCast’s CEO, William Mobley, expressed excitement about partnering with Assist Wireless and emphasized the importance of offering affordability in the world of broadband and telecommunications.

As part of the program, Lifeline and ACP customers who join will also receive a free year of Value Channels, which includes 20 premium pay channels that would typically cost $6.99 per month. This limited promotion allows customers to access premium content without having to pay for it.

David B. Dorwart, CEO of Assist Wireless, highlighted the significance of providing essential services and entertainment content to Lifeline and ACP customers. FreeCast’s streaming service ensures that customers have access to news, weather, politics, and other local information, enabling them to actively participate in society.

Both Assist Wireless and FreeCast are committed to delivering the best experiences for their customers. This partnership provides customers with affordable phone and broadband services, as well as a wide range of entertainment content at no additional cost. The impact of this partnership on customers is eagerly anticipated.

For more information on FreeCast, visit their website.

Definitions:

– Lifeline: A federal program that offers discounted phone and internet services to low-income individuals.

– Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP): A program focused on providing affordable broadband and telecommunications services.

– Aggregated streaming service: A service that brings together content from multiple sources into a single platform.

Sources:

– PR Newswire (No URL provided)