The Election Commission of India Faces Technical Issues During Assembly Elections 2023

The Election Commission of India (ECI) encountered technical difficulties on its website during the counting process for the Assembly Elections 2023 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Many users reported that the ECI website either failed to load or crashed altogether, leading to frustration among citizens eager to access the latest updates.

Social media platforms became inundated with complaints from users who were unable to access the website or view any trends related to the election results, even as early as 9 am. The Election Commission acknowledged the issue and initiated investigations into the website’s functionality, spurred numerous posts drawing attention to a delay in providing early trend numbers.

Concerned citizens took to Twitter to express their frustration, with one user, Soumarya Dutta, tweeting, “Is the ECI website working? I think it crashed.” Another user, Vivek Jayswal, wrote, “Sir, nothing is appearing on the ECI website… How do we check?”

Although early trends were available on various news channels, the ECI website, specifically the URL [results.eci.gov.in](https://eci.gov.in), failed to provide such information. It is worth noting that the counting for Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 is scheduled for Monday.

Exit polls had predicted a 2-2 victory for both the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the four states. Similarly, the early trends aligned with these projections, as the BJP led in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while the Congress led in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

It is essential to remember that technical difficulties can hinder the smooth operations of any website, especially during high-traffic periods such as election result announcements. The Election Commission of India is undoubtedly taking immediate steps to address these issues and ensure a seamless experience for users in the future.