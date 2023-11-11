Unleash the Power of the Marvels in MARVEL Strike Force!

Get ready to join forces with the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe! MARVEL Strike Force has just revealed an exciting new playable event called “Assemble the Marvels.” Assemble alongside Ms. Marvel, Photon, and Captain Marvel to take on a cosmic threat that threatens the entire universe. This thrilling event features five challenging missions, each with its own unique trait restrictions.

The missions in “Assemble the Marvels” are as follows:

Mission 1: No restrictions

Mission 2: Either Ms. Marvel or Ms. Marvel (Hard Light)

Mission 3: Captain Marvel and either Ms. Marvel or Ms. Marvel (Hard Light)

Mission 4: Captain Marvel and either Ms. Marvel or Ms. Marvel (Hard Light)

Mission 5: Captain Marvel and either Ms. Marvel or Ms. Marvel (Hard Light)

By completing these missions and saving the universe, you’ll not only gain valuable experience but also earn 5 Red Stars for both Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel. Additionally, you can expect to receive an abundance of gear to enhance your heroes’ abilities.

Make sure to mark your calendars, as “Assemble the Marvels” kicks off on November 9th at 1:00 PM (PST). Prepare yourself for an epic battle where teamwork and strategy are key to overcoming the cosmic threat.

If you haven’t already, download MARVEL Strike Force on your iOS or Android device and experience the exhilarating gameplay that brings together beloved superheroes and villains in a fight to protect Earth.

For the latest updates and news on MARVEL Strike Force, stay connected with Marvel Games on X (formerly Twitter) for all the thrilling developments and surprises in store for fans.

