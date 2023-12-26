Two Youths Arrested in Assam for Social Media Posts

In an ongoing crackdown on extremist activities, two individuals from Nalbari in Assam have been arrested for their involvement with the proscribed outfit ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I). Identified as Jayanta Talukdar and Biswajit Saud, the youths have been accused of maintaining contact with the militant organization. Following a round of interrogation, both individuals have been placed under arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This development comes in the wake of Assam DGP GP Singh’s recent warning that individuals who express support for any terrorist group on social media will face legal consequences. The authorities are employing strict measures to monitor online activities and apprehend those involved in promoting or associating with extremist organizations.

The ULFA-I issue has garnered significant attention, particularly due to the recent controversy surrounding encounters related to the outfit in the state. Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has raised doubts about the authenticity of the Sadiya and Baihata encounters, where four individuals were injured. The ULFA-I has also raised questions, asserting that the victims are unrelated to their organization. They have demanded that the police provide evidence connecting the victims to the proscribed outfit.

In response, Assam DGP GP Singh has assured the public that evidence regarding the encounters will be presented in court. This move aims to address the concerns raised both the members of the public and the ULFA-I, ensuring transparency and adherence to legal procedures.

As the Assam Police intensifies its efforts to combat extremist activities, it is crucial for individuals to exercise caution and refrain from engaging in any form of support or association with terrorist outfits. Authorities remain committed to maintaining the peace and security of the state, and the recent arrests serve as a reminder that vigilant action will be taken against those who flout the law.