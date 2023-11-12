Awareness Raised Assam Police Regarding Impersonation Scam on WhatsApp

In a bid to safeguard the citizens of Assam, Director General of the Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh, recently issued an alert about a WhatsApp impersonation scam. The scam involves a perpetrator masquerading as GP Singh and sending messages to unsuspecting individuals from the WhatsApp number 8695095011.

The DGP took to the X platform to provide essential information regarding this scam, urging the public to be vigilant. The Assam Police promptly responded issuing a scam alert across the state, warning citizens to be cautious and avoid falling victim to such fraudulent activities.

To address the issue, the Assam Police, in a post on their official X handle, pointed out the importance of identifying imposters impersonating DGP Sh @gpsinghips on WhatsApp. The post emphasized the need to take appropriate legal action and advised people to immediately block and report any suspicious accounts bearing the DGP’s name through the Assam Police and WhatsApp channels.

DGP Singh also informed the public that WhatsApp had taken swift action banning the reported account. While this ban prevents further communication from the banned account, it’s worth noting that the number linked to the scam can still be visible on WhatsApp and may even display a profile picture.

The Assam Police’s efforts to raise awareness about this impersonation scam highlight their commitment to ensuring public safety. By promptly addressing the issue and collaborating with WhatsApp, they are actively working towards protecting citizens from falling prey to fraudulent activities.

FAQ:

Q: How can I avoid falling victim to WhatsApp impersonation scams?

A: To avoid falling victim to WhatsApp impersonation scams, it is crucial to verify the identity of the individual sending the messages and exercise caution when sharing personal information. Additionally, promptly reporting and blocking suspicious accounts can help safeguard against these scams.

Q: What should I do if I receive messages from an imposter account?

A: If you receive messages from an imposter account, it is advisable to immediately block the account and report it to the respective authorities, such as the police and WhatsApp. This action will not only prevent further communication but also assist in their efforts to address the issue effectively.