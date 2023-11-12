New Scam Alert: Imposters Target Assam Citizens through WhatsApp

In an alarming development, citizens of Assam have been targeted scammers operating through WhatsApp. The Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh, issued a warning to the public after discovering that a WhatsApp number, 8695095011, was being used to impersonate him and deceive unsuspecting individuals.

The DGP took to the X platform to share this information and raise awareness about the scam. It is crucial for citizens to remain vigilant and cautious while interacting on WhatsApp, as these fraudulent activities can cause significant harm.

Assam Police has released an official statement, advising people to be wary of any messages received from someone claiming to be DGP GP Singh on WhatsApp. The statement emphasizes the need for immediate action if such messages are encountered. Assam Police urges individuals to block the imposter’s account and report it to both the police and WhatsApp.

To combat this issue, WhatsApp has taken swift action banning the reported account. The ban means that the imposter can no longer communicate with others using that account. However, it is important to note that the account can still be visible on WhatsApp, including the profile picture and other details.

This scam serves as a timely reminder for all WhatsApp users to exercise caution when interacting with unknown individuals or sharing personal information. It is crucial to verify the authenticity of any communication before taking any action.

Stay tuned for updates from the Assam Police as they work diligently to protect citizens from these fraudulent activities. Remember, your vigilance and quick reporting contribute significantly to the fight against such scams.

