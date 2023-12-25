Assam DGP Warns Against Expressing Support for Terrorist Groups on Social Media

Amid the recent arrest of a man for posting on social media in support of a banned terrorist organization, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has issued a warning to the public. He cautioned individuals against putting up social media posts in support of outlawed terrorist organizations and stated that those who chose to do so would be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

Singh emphasized the need for people to be cautious about what they write regarding banned organizations on social media platforms. His statement comes after the recent arrest of a 35-year-old man who posted on social media backing the banned ULFA (I) outfit. The individual is currently in custody.

The DGP has been engaged in a war of words with the ULFA(I), with the outfit claiming responsibility for recent blasts in the state. The ULFA(I) has criticized Singh’s approach, accusing him of mischaracterizing their demands as a mere law and order issue. In response, Singh challenged the outfit to target him directly instead of causing harm to innocent people.

Singh has consistently stated that the police are fully committed to eliminating terrorism in the state. He added that they would not hesitate to use the full power of the law against those who obstruct the growth, progress, and development of Assam.

In conclusion, Assam’s DGP has issued a stern warning against expressing support for banned terrorist groups on social media. He emphasized the importance of being cautious about one’s online activities and reminded the public that anyone found supporting these organizations would face legal consequences. The police force remains determined to eradicate terrorism in the state and protect its citizens.