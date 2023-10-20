Man Uses Snapchat’s Location Feature to Assault Victims on Blue Ridge Parkway

A 22-year-old man from North Carolina has been charged with using Snapchat’s location-sharing feature to locate and assault a woman and another person on the Blue Ridge Parkway. According to an indictment filed in federal court, Evan William Blankenship drove to the Water Rock Knob Overlook on September 28 and brandished a pistol at the victims, attempting to pull the woman out of her car her hair. He then proceeded to threaten and hit her, causing temporary hearing loss. Blankenship also fired the gun into the air before one of the victims convinced him to let them go.

The woman stated that she knew the assailant through Snapchat and he had used the app’s Snap Map feature to track her location on the Blue Ridge Parkway. This incident has raised concerns about the potential dangers of sharing one’s location on social media platforms. Users of Snapchat have the option to share their location with friends, but this case serves as a reminder of the risks involved in doing so.

In response to the incident, some Snapchat users have expressed their intentions to review and potentially change their location-tracking settings. One user mentioned that they had previously experienced a close call when someone showed up at multiple places they were at, highlighting the importance of privacy and safety on social media platforms.

Experts in social media safety suggest that teens should only share their smartphone location with trusted relatives to minimize risks. Families are also advised to have conversations about online safety and consider setting limits on social media usage.

It is important to note that the Snap Map feature on Snapchat is opt-in, meaning that users have to actively enable it in order to share their location. Snapchat representatives have emphasized the company’s commitment to community safety but declined to comment on ongoing cases.

