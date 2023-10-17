Understanding Social Determinants of Health and Data Handling

In order to address the social determinants of health (SDoH) effectively, it is crucial to understand what they entail. SDoH can be categorized into various aspects, including economic stability, economic access and quality, social community and context, healthcare access and quality, and neighborhood and built environment. These factors have a significant impact on individuals’ health outcomes.

Organizations like the Gravity project have undertaken the task of categorizing SDoH comprehensively. Dr. Marc Rabner, Chief Medical Officer of CRISP Shared Services (CSS), asserts that although the standard for addressing SDoH is mature, its adoption organizations has been slow and lacks any requirement or incentive. Additionally, the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI), measured at the ZIP code level the Centers for Disease Control, is another significant tool for understanding SDoH.

The medical coding standard, ICD, includes codes related to SDoH that begin with a “Z.” These codes are being used in a small percentage of patient records but are steadily growing in utilization. Other coding standards like LOINC also incorporate codes related to SDoH.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) has defined SDoH in five categories, including social context, economic context, education, physical infrastructure, and healthcare context. A recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services highlights various data elements related to SDoH, such as eligibility for social programs, air quality, exposure to violence, and even the impact of climate and environment.

In rural areas, SDoH issues may include transportation assistance, accommodation needs, and support for gig workers. The understanding of gender and sex identity has also evolved, leading to the inclusion of the Gender Harmony taxonomy in modern health information APIs like FHIR.

Data sharing related to SDoH is still a challenge in the healthcare industry. Organizations like CRISP Shared Services are working towards integrating SDoH data between health information exchanges to ensure that patient information is not repeated across different clinicians. However, community-based organizations providing social services face the challenge of reimbursement for sharing their SDoH data.

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) have limited fields dedicated to SDoH, and essential data often remains in free-text notes. To overcome this challenge, platforms like HSBlox digitize and utilize SDoH data for various healthcare purposes.

Data sharing initiatives have been undertaken in several states, such as Virginia and New York, to collect SDoH data and provide it to specialists working on specific health issues. However, there are still barriers to data sharing, even between different provinces in Canada.

Efforts are being made to establish standards for data sharing, such as the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) published the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). Clinical Architecture is actively supporting these standards through its Pivot platform and working with organizations like the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) to develop standardized patient risk assessment protocols.

The next article in this series will focus on the collection of SDoH data, highlighting its multidimensional nature and the challenges involved.

