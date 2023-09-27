Illinois-Purdue Football Game to Air on Peacock Streaming Service

Illinois fans may need to adjust their viewing options for the upcoming Illinois-Purdue football game and other Big Ten games. The game will not be broadcasted on traditional networks like Fox, ESPN, or BTN. Instead, fans will need to subscribe to Peacock, the streaming arm of NBC, to watch the game.

Peacock may be new for most Big Ten fans, as it was primarily used for bonus coverage of the Olympics. However, signing up for the streaming service is a simple process that can be done in just a few minutes. It helps to have a smart TV, as it eliminates a few extra steps.

For $5.99 per month, fans can access the game on Peacock. While the service can be canceled, it is worth noting that future Illinois-Maryland games and basketball games may also be exclusive to Peacock. Therefore, the subscription may be needed for a longer duration.

Some local bars and restaurants may also attempt to show the game, but it is advisable to call ahead and confirm. As broadcasting options continue to expand, outlets like NBC and CBS now have rights to Big Ten games, and streaming services have become popular alternatives. Fans have come to expect the ability to watch games everywhere.

Regardless of the viewing method, it is crucial to plan ahead and ensure access to the game. Peacock offers additional features like replays and commentary, catering to those who prefer a more immersive experience. Technology has transformed the way we consume sports, and being able to access information instantly is something Midwesterners now expect.

In the event that fans are unaware of the Peacock streaming service, they may become frustrated. However, it’s essential to remember that it is just a game and not a matter of life or death. Missing the first quarter shouldn’t ruin the overall enjoyment of the game.

If fans have any difficulties accessing Peacock or have thoughts about the coverage, they can reach out to local media outlets or provide feedback to the streaming service itself.

