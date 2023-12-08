Repurposing Abandoned Rail Lines for Bike Trails: Challenges and Opportunities

Summary: This article discusses the potential of repurposing abandoned rail lines for bike riding and walking trails. While some rail lines have been successfully transformed into trails, such as the Long Branch Trail, others remain inactive due to the reluctance of railway companies to abandon their rights-of-way.

Rail-trail projects have gained popularity in recent years as they offer a safe and scenic environment for biking and walking. However, the process of converting an abandoned rail line into a trail is not always straightforward. The primary challenge lies in obtaining the rights to use the rail corridor.

In the case of Stratford Road/U.S. 158, the rail line is inactive but not officially abandoned Norfolk Southern. This means that currently, there is no opportunity to pursue a trail along this route. Ben Woeber, the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, explains that a willing railroad agency is essential for the success of such projects.

Contrastingly, the collaboration between the NCDOT Rail and the Long Branch Trail has proven fruitful. NCDOT Rail has been cooperative in the process, allowing the construction and future extension of the trail along the rail corridor.

The article highlights the value of rail-trail projects and the positive impact they can have on communities. They provide a safe and accessible recreational space, promote active transportation, and boost local economies through increased tourism.

While abandoned rail lines offer potential for new trails, the reluctance of railway companies to abandon these rights-of-way can be a significant hurdle. Finding willing partners within the railroad agencies is crucial for the successful repurposing of rail lines into bike riding and walking trails.

In conclusion, repurposing abandoned rail lines for trails presents both challenges and opportunities. While some projects have achieved success, others face roadblocks due to the lack of cooperation from railway companies. However, the growing demand for recreational spaces and active transportation means that the potential for future trail development remains promising.