Join Our Live Q&A Series with Marc Randolph

Are you an aspiring entrepreneur or small business owner looking for valuable advice from a seasoned industry expert? Look no further! We are thrilled to invite you to our live Q&A series, Ask Marc, featuring the co-founder of Netflix, Marc Randolph. This exclusive event is your chance to directly interact with Marc and get answers to all your burning questions about starting and growing a business.

When and Where to Watch

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, November 28th at 3:00 PM ET, as this is when this highly anticipated event kicks off. You can tune in to Ask Marc through our YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter channels, making it easy to access the Q&A session from your phone, tablet, or computer. These platforms provide a seamless streaming experience to ensure you don’t miss out on any valuable insights from Marc Randolph.

Why Should You Attend?

By joining Ask Marc, you can benefit from the wealth of knowledge and experience that Marc has accumulated throughout his entrepreneurial journey. As the co-founder of Netflix, he has spearheaded one of the most disruptive and successful companies in the entertainment industry. Marc has a passion for assisting founders and small business owners, and this Q&A session is your opportunity to tap into his expertise.

During the event, you’ll have the chance to ask Marc Randolph anything related to your business endeavors. Whether you’re seeking advice on starting a business, strategies for growth, raising capital, crafting effective marketing campaigns, or simply best practices for running a successful venture, Marc is here to share his insights. This interactive experience ensures that your most pressing questions will be addressed directly a true industry pioneer.

Don’t Miss Out on This Exclusive Opportunity

If you’re serious about your business and crave guidance from one of the brightest minds in the industry, make sure to mark your calendar for November 28th at 3:00 PM ET. The Ask Marc live Q&A series promises to provide unique and invaluable perspectives that can help shape your entrepreneurial journey. Seize this opportunity to learn from a true visionary, and prepare to take your business to new heights.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Ask Marc?

You can watch and stream Ask Marc on our YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter channels.

When does Ask Marc start?

Ask Marc begins on Tuesday, November 28th at 3:00 PM ET.

What topics will Ask Marc cover?

Ask Marc covers a wide range of topics including starting a business, growing a business, raising money, building marketing campaigns, and best practices.

Can I ask any question during the Q&A session?

Absolutely! Ask Marc is your free opportunity to seek advice and ask any questions related to entrepreneurship and small business ownership.