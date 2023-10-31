Ask Marc Randolph for expert insights on starting and growing your business

Looking to gain valuable insights from a successful entrepreneur? Don’t miss out on the opportunity to watch “Ask Marc,” a live Q&A series featuring Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix. In this exciting episode, Marc will be sharing his expertise on starting and growing your business.

Where can I watch Ask Marc?

You can catch the live event on YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Whether you prefer watching on your phone, tablet, or computer, you’ll have the flexibility to tune in from anywhere.

What time does Ask Marc start?

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, October 31st, at 3:00 PM ET. The episode will kick off promptly at this time, so make sure you’re ready to join in for an insightful discussion.

Why should I watch Ask Marc?

This is your chance to receive valuable business advice directly from Marc Randolph himself. As the co-founder of Netflix, Marc possesses extensive knowledge and experience in starting and growing a business. He is passionate about helping founders and small business owners, and this is your opportunity to ask him anything. Whether you have questions about starting a business, raising money, building marketing campaigns, or simply want best practices, “Ask Marc” is the perfect platform to get your queries answered.

FAQ

Can I rewatch the episode later if I miss it?

Yes, the episode will be available for later viewing on YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. You can catch up on the Q&A session at your convenience.

How long will the episode be?

The episode will be shown in its entirety, ensuring that you don’t miss any valuable insights shared Marc Randolph. Plan your schedule accordingly to make the most of this opportunity.

Can I ask questions during the live event?

Yes, the live event encourages audience participation. You’ll have the chance to submit your questions and get them answered directly Marc Randolph himself. Make sure to prepare your questions in advance for this interactive session.