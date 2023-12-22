Dealing with difficult friendships can be tough, especially during the tumultuous years of high school. If you find yourself in a similar situation, where you no longer want to be friends with someone due to their troubling behavior, here are some tips to help you gently distance yourself without causing conflict or hurting their feelings.

Firstly, continue along the path you’ve already set – be polite, non-committal, and avoidant. If the person tries to engage you in conversation, keep your responses minimal and don’t offer any personal information. For example, you can say something like, “I’m just hanging back, like usual.” By maintaining a safe distance, you can avoid getting involved in any drama or confrontations.

Secondly, it’s important to communicate with your current friend who is also friends with the person you wish to distance yourself from. However, be cautious in discussing the situation in great detail. While you may have your concerns, it’s ultimately up to your friend to make their own decisions about their friendships. Respect their choices and be supportive, without pushing your own perspective.

Lastly, remember that high school can be a social minefield. Although it may be challenging at times, you seem equipped to handle these situations with sensitivity and intelligence. Trust yourself and your instincts when it comes to navigating difficult friendships.

In conclusion, being polite, communicating with your current friend, and trusting your intuition, you can successfully distance yourself from an unwanted friendship without causing conflict or hurting anyone’s feelings. High school can be tough, but you have the power to create a positive and healthy social environment for yourself.