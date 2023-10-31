How to Navigate Boundaries After a Bittersweet Breakup

Dear Bittersweet:

Navigating boundaries with an ex-partner can be a challenging task, especially when social media is involved. While it may hurt that your ex-boyfriend, “Chet,” decided to unfollow you on Instagram, it is important to consider various factors that might have influenced his decision.

As you mentioned, your profession as an exotic dancer could have played a role in his choice. Perhaps he feels uncomfortable seeing photos of you dancing or is trying to respect the boundaries of his current relationship. It is also possible that he is ready to move on and distance himself further from the past, including his online connections.

Expressing concern for Chet’s brother and wanting to reach out to his family is commendable. However, it is essential to recognize the boundaries that have naturally formed since the breakup. Respect Chet’s decision to keep that part of your life separate and maintain some distance.

If you feel compelled to offer support to his family during this difficult time, one option is to send a private message or a heartfelt card expressing your sympathy and letting them know that you are there for them. However, remember to be mindful of their boundaries as well. Understand that they may be focused on their own support networks and may not be seeking connection with past acquaintances.

In conclusion, it is crucial to navigate boundaries with sensitivity and respect, both for your ex-partner’s wishes and for the limitations that arise naturally after a breakup. By acknowledging these boundaries, you can continue to grow personally and foster healthier relationships in the future.

