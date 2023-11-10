New Prism+ TV Launch Shakes Up the Market with Competitive Pricing

Prism+ has once again caught the attention of consumers with its latest TV launches, the U-Series and AL-Series. These new 4K TVs feature state-of-the-art technologies such as Mini-LED, QLED, and OLED panels, promising an immersive viewing experience. However, what sets Prism+ apart is its aggressive pricing strategy, offering these top-notch TVs at surprisingly affordable prices.

One of the most exciting additions to their lineup is the Q100 Ultra, proudly touted as Singapore’s first 100″ QLED TV. This behemoth TV boasts impressive features, including 4K UHD resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and local dimming for enhanced contrast. As if that weren’t enough, it also comes equipped with a powerful 120W speaker system that supports 2.1.2ch Dolby Atmos, delivering an unparalleled audio experience. And the cherry on top? The limited-time promotional price of only S$3,999, making it a steal compared to other high-end QLED TVs in the market.

Rivaling the Q100 Ultra is the 86″ Q86 Ultra, which offers similar features at a price tag of S$2,399. For those seeking a balance of affordability and cutting-edge technology, the U-Series is a perfect choice. With its Mini-LED backlight system, the U65 and U75 models deliver stunning picture quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks. These models also boast Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG support for a dynamic visual experience. Additionally, with two HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, they are ideal for console gaming enthusiasts.

The AL-Series, on the other hand, offers OLED technology in three size options—55″, 65″, and 77″. These TVs now come with Google TV, providing a seamless smart TV experience. With 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and two HDMI 2.1 ports, the AL-Series is tailor-made for gaming setups. Moreover, the in-built 2.1.2ch Dolby Atmos sound system ensures immersive audio to complement the stunning visuals. And at 40 to 50 percent cheaper than similar OLED TVs from big-name brands, the Alpha Series maintains Prism+’s reputation for affordability.

Prism+ continues to disrupt the market with its competitive pricing strategy, offering consumers premium TVs at accessible prices. The U-Series, with its Mini-LED technology, strikes the perfect balance between image quality, affordability, and durability. Meanwhile, the AL-Series brings the impressive visuals of OLED technology to a wider audience. With its latest TV launches, Prism+ is set to captivate the market and empower consumers to elevate their home entertainment experiences without breaking the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Mini-LED technology?

Mini-LED technology refers to a display technology that utilizes a high number of tiny LED backlighting to provide improved contrast and image quality compared to traditional LED displays. It offers more precise dimming zones, resulting in better localized dimming and enhanced picture quality.

2. What is Dolby Vision IQ?

Dolby Vision IQ is an advanced HDR technology that combines dynamic metadata with an ambient light sensor. It optimizes the picture quality based on the content being displayed and the lighting conditions of the room. This ensures that the viewer experiences the content as intended the creators, regardless of the lighting environment.

3. What are the advantages of OLED technology?

OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology offers several advantages over traditional LED displays. It provides superior contrast levels, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. OLED displays also have faster response times and can achieve perfect black levels as each pixel can individually turn off, resulting in vibrant colors and impeccable image quality.

(Source: Potions.sg)